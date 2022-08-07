Victoria Beckham shares special birthday tribute to Spice Girls star Geri Horner

Victoria Beckham sends sweet birthday wishes to former band member Geri Horner
Spice Girls member Geri Horner is celebrating a milestone birthday today (Saturday, August 6, 2022), and Posh Spice Victoria Beckham sent to former band member best wishes for her day.
Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Victoria wished Geri Horner aka Ginger Spice a very happy 50th birthday.
David Beckham's sweetheart shared a photo of the pair hugging when they were much younger. Victoria wrote: "Happy Birthday @therealgerihalliwell! Hope you have the best day!" She also added emojis of a crown and mini hearts, signifying the closeness of the pair.
Victoria Beckham sends sweet birthday wishes to former band member Geri Horner
Halliwell was a member of the Spice Girls, one of the most successful bands of all time: Melanie Brown, Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Melanie Chisholm (kneeling), aka Scary, Posh, Ginger, Baby and Sporty.
The Spice Girls were architects of the pro-feminist and empowering movement, 'Girl Power'. In the band's heyday, the band enjoyed global success and sold over 100 million records worldwide; their 11 singles enjoyed 50 weeks in the top 10 whilst their four albums, which were equally well-received, were in the top 10 for 58 weeks.
Princess Beatrice apparently shunned Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
Prince Harry inspired Ukrainian medic to continue fighting for her country
Johnny Depp decided not to attend the verdict of defamation case against Amber Heard because of Jeff Beck
Kate Middleton is once again being praised by royal experts
Johnny Depp's friend dishes on the actor's relationship with lawyer Camille Vasquez in latest interview
Kylie Jenner looks effortlessly chic in new pictures