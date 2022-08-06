Lucy Fallon, Faye Brookes serve drop-dead gorgeous look in latest pictures

Former Coronation Street stars Lucy Fallon and Faye Brookes dazzled in ultra-chic outfits on Saturday as they headed to Haydock Races in Merseyside.

Lucy, 26, who played Bethany Platt in the soap, opted for a bright green midi skirt and corset co-ord from Forever Unique for the day out.

While 34-year-old Faye, who portrayed Kate Connor on-screen, opted for a pink mini dress with a statement bow detail design.

The blonde added a padded nude crossbody over her shoulder, alongside a silver watch and dainty necklace.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Her bright locks were left to fall freely behind her ears in a straight style, as the actress placed a pair of black sunglasses on top of her head.

Meanwhile, Faye's bright dress certainly turned heads with it's statement bow bust, as the actress paired the number with platformed chunky heels in silk material.