Kate Middleton makes people ‘feel that they are being seen’

Kate Middleton, who doesn’t have royal roots, managed to impress experts once again with her ability to connect with the public.

According to People magazine, a royal expert and author Amanda Foreman said that Catherine is “able to make each person feel that they are being seen for the three seconds she talks to them.”

Meanwhile, historian Sara Gristwood explained: “It's a personal willingness to conform to the requirements of the institution.”

“That sounds like an unappealing, unglamorous virtue, but it's an important one if you're going to be a successful cog in the royal wheel."

This came after the Duchess shocked a journalist after she helped his son on the train to Commonwealth Games.

Matthew Syed wrote in The Times that Kate was travelling on the train without security and armed guards when she ‘merrily’ chatted with his eight-year-old son.