JLO, Jennifer Garner and Drew Barrymore speak out against face fillers and injectables: Report

Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner and Drew Barrymore are few Hollywood beauties who spoke up against cosmetic surgeries, a procedure that most celebrities use in their career to look more youthful, as per media reports.

Speaking to Page Six, JLo revealed that she never had Botox to this day while discussing about her skincare brand.

“I am real and I am not that person. I don’t have anything against people doing that; it’s just not my thing … I’m not saying one day I won’t, but I haven’t yet,” she remarked.

Adding to this, the singer-actress shared the reason of her ageless complexion which included two products: SPF and olive oil.

Another popular actress and JLo’s hubby Ben Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner also gave her two cents on face fillers and injectable.

“Look at the mirror less and be cautious when it comes to injecting anything into your face,” said the Alias star in a recent interview with Harper Bazaar.

The 13 Going on 30 actress went on to explain, “We all look at our faces more than people used to, and it doesn’t do you any good. You obsess over changes or how to fix something on your face.”

“Look in the mirror less, obsess less, and look at the rest of the world to see what you could be using your time for instead,” she advised.

Interestingly, Drew Barrymore also opened up about Botox during her 2021 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

“I’ve never done anything to my face and I would like to try not to,” she said.

The Never Been Kissed actress noted, “We’re gonna age, things are gonna go south and it’s okay and it’s a part of life and I feel more human and more vulnerable every year of my life, but I also know how to appreciate every year more and more, too.”