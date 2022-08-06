Marilyn Monroe’s niece weighs in on Kim Kardashian’s famous Met Gala look

Marilyn Monroe’s paternal niece Francine Deir recently came in support of Kim Kardashian who was slammed for wearing the star’s iconic attire to the Met Gala earlier this year.
Reportedly, Kim wore and allegedly damaged one of late actress’ popular dress, which the latter donned when she sang “Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy” in 1962.
The reality star later clarified about “damaged dress allegations” saying that she “respect Monroe and understand how much this dress means to American history and with the Met Gala theme being ‘American,” the reality star thought Monroe’s attire would be the best choice.
Presently, Francine spoke to Mirror UK about this hot issue and revealed that she didn’t have any problem to let Kim don her aunt’s legendary dress.
“It was fine for her to wear it and I doubt Marilyn would be offended,” she remarked.
“It was done out of flattery, comparing herself to someone that she saw as beautiful. I was not upset at all,” added the niece.
