Tristan Thompson seen for first time since birth of baby boy with Khloe

Tristan Thompson cut a casual figure as he stepped out in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon for the first time since his baby boy’s birth with Khloe Kardashian via surrogate.
The 31-year-old NBA player, wearing a black graphic tee with a matching pair of shorts, was seen walking through a gymnastic centre's parking lot.
Meanwhile, the reality star’s rep told Page Six on Friday that Khloe “is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.”
“We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family,” the rep continued.
A source told the outlet that the former couple has not rekindled their romance amid the birth of their second child via surrogate.
The on-off relationship hit the rock bottom in December 2021 when Daily Mail reported that the professional footballer cheated on Khloe and fathered a baby with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.
Since then Tristan has “tried countless times to win back” Khloé, but she is “done with him for good romantically,” reported US Weekly.
