Accused of shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker recaptured after mistaken release

Los Angeles: A 19-year-old accused of shooting Lady Gaga´s dog walker to steal her French bulldogs last year has been recaptured after being mistakenly released, authorities in Los Angeles have said.



The news that James Howard Jackson, had been taken into custody once more came Wednesday as another of the three men charged in the robbery was sentenced to four years in prison.

The gang shot Ryan Fischer as he exercised the three prize pets in Hollywood in February 2021. Fischer sustained chest injuries in the attack, and said on Instagram a month later he had suffered a collapsed lung.

Jackson, suspected of pulling the trigger, had been mistakenly released from custody earlier this year after what the US Marshals Service described as a "clerical error."

They had offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest, saying that he should be considered "armed and dangerous."

The Los Angeles Sheriff´s Office said he was finally "apprehended without incident" in the city of Palmdale. They did not give further details, and it was not clear if the reward was being collected.

Also on Wednesday, a California court sentenced Jaylin Keyshawn White, who had admitted to being part of the gang, to four years in prison.

At a court hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday, White, now 20, pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery, and received a four-year prison sentence.