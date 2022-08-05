'My Liberation Notes' star Kim Ji Won makes major career shift: Details

South Korean actress Kim Ji Won is saying goodbye to her agency, SALT Entertainment, after two years, as per SPOTVNEWS.
Kim's contract with SALT Entertainment ended in June as per reports. Since then, the actress has been looking for her new home and is now discussing an exclusive contract with HiSTORY D&C.
In an official statement, SALT entertainment stated, "We would like to thank actress Kim Ji Won for showing us good things while working together on a wide variety of projects in her time with us."
"We will be sincerely cheering on her future as actress Kim Ji-won, who will continue to shine bright in many projects in the future as well."
HiSTORY D&C is also the agency behind Song Joong ki, who co-starred with Kim Ji Won in the tvN drama Arthdal Chronicles.
Kim Ji Won debuted in 2010 through a commercial. Since then, she has starred in various films and dramas, including Horror Stories, Detective K: Secret of the Living Dead, Descendants of the Sun, and My Liberation Notes.
