Salman Khan ‘declined’ offer to purchase Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat

Salman Khan recently revealed that before Shah Rukh Khan purchased Mannat, he was offered the mansion, but he turned it down out of respect for his father.
In a recent interview with journalist Faridoon Sharyar, Salman was asked about the one thing of Shah Rukh that he wishes he had.
To this, the Dabangg star replied: “That bungalow of his (Mannat). But it had come to me first when I had just started…”
“My dad (film producer and scriptwriter Salim Khan) said itne bade ghar mein tum karoge kya (what will you do in such a big house)?”
Salman then quipped: “I want to ask Shah Rukh, itne bade ghar mein karta kya hai tu (what does he do in such a big house).”
Shah Rukh resides in Mannat, located in Mumbai’s Bandra, with his wife Gauri Khan, and three kids, sons Aryan and AbRam Khan, and daughter Suhana Khan.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly finding another brand to remain in limelight
Brittney Griner found guilty of drug possession and smuggling by a Russian court
Perez Hilton also shared his thoughts on Prince Harry and his children's future
Affleck and Lopez are planning to make a new addition to their blended family brood
Meghan Markle blasted for ‘mocking’ the Queen with 40th birthday video
‘Tortured’ Prince Harry ‘could never hold out’ against Meghan Markle ‘right from the start’