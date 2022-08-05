Salman Khan ‘declined’ offer to purchase Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat

Salman Khan recently revealed that before Shah Rukh Khan purchased Mannat, he was offered the mansion

Salman Khan recently revealed that before Shah Rukh Khan purchased Mannat, he was offered the mansion, but he turned it down out of respect for his father.

In a recent interview with journalist Faridoon Sharyar, Salman was asked about the one thing of Shah Rukh that he wishes he had.

To this, the Dabangg star replied: “That bungalow of his (Mannat). But it had come to me first when I had just started…”

“My dad (film producer and scriptwriter Salim Khan) said itne bade ghar mein tum karoge kya (what will you do in such a big house)?”

Salman then quipped: “I want to ask Shah Rukh, itne bade ghar mein karta kya hai tu (what does he do in such a big house).”

Shah Rukh resides in Mannat, located in Mumbai’s Bandra, with his wife Gauri Khan, and three kids, sons Aryan and AbRam Khan, and daughter Suhana Khan.