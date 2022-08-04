Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘negative stories’ distracting from good things

Royal experts warned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that there are more negative stories about them than the good.

According to Express, during a recent episode of Royally Us hosts Christina Garibaldi and Christine Ross said that the Sussexes are "getting all this bad press, it's, kind of, hard to turn a blind eye to it."

"We talk, much more, about these negative stories about Meghan and Harry than we do about anything positive that they're doing," Garibaldi said.

"These stories really detract from the work that they're trying to get done."

Garibaldi added: "Tom Bower did, in that interview he did, say some good things about her in the book.

"[He said] she is a hard worker, she is very diligent and assertive and things like that.

"So there are some positives in the story, but, of course, everyone loves to focus on [the negative]."

Ross further said: “They're trying to do important things but these really nasty stories keep coming out of the woodwork.

"I'm sure it's very distracting from the work that they are trying to get done."