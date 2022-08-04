Janhvi Kapoor wishes to do a family movie with Arjun Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor revealed that she wants to do a family comedy drama film with actor-brother Arjun Kapoor

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, during an interview, revealed that she wants to do a family comedy drama film with actor-brother Arjun Kapoor, as per Pinkvilla.

While talking to Pinkvilla about her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi was asked about a specific genre she would like to do with Arjun Kapoor, to which she said: “I think a family drama with comedy. Like a dysfunctional family drama with humor.”

“I feel there should be a road trip somewhere and there should be like an ‘oh we did not know we were related and we bumped into each other and then we realized we are brother and sister’ then there’s like a comedy of errors and an emotional ending,” she added.

Janhvi made her acting debut back in 2018 with Dhadak and nowadays is celebrating the success of her film Good Luck Jerry.

Furthermore, the actress is currently working on a new project Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. She also has Bawal with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.