‘Childish, insensitive’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘need lessons in adulting’

‘Grown children’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blasted with compressions to ‘regal’ Prince William and Kate Middleton.



This warning and comparison has been issued by royal expert Kinsey Schofield.

She warned, “William and Catherine are really focused on the future of the monarchy and probably believe that Harry and Meghan have a lot of growing up to do before they will consider a sit down.”

Before concluding she even addressed the probability of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receiving an invitation to visit Prince William and Kate in the US, and dubbed it an ‘unlikely outcome’.

This claim comes shortly after news of Prince Harry's memoir delay began sparking rumors, with many assuming it is to add up-to-date details from their Jubilee trip, and any other qualms with the Firm.