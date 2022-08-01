Johnny Depp’s lawyers would have 'let it slide' if Amber Heard hadn't appealed?

Johnny Depp fans have been taken aback by the legal team’s revelation regarding the appeal attempts Amber Heard ‘desperately’ undertook to reserve the settlement payout.

According to the legal defence team, Johnny Deep was prepared to move on with life if Amber Heard had not tried appealing for a settlement reversal.

This warning statement has been issued by Johnny Depp’s legal team itself.

It read, “The verdict speaks for itself, and Mr Depp believes that this a time for both parties to move on with their lives and heal.”

“But if Ms Heard is determined to pursue further litigation by appealing the verdict, Mr Depp is filing a concurrent appeal to ensure that the full record and all legal issues are considered by the Court of Appeal.”