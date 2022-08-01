Erica Banks pulls in BTS ARMYs on stage during Lollapalooza performance

July 31 is being dubbed the most memorable day in the history of Lollapalooza for all the right reasons.

Firstly, for the fact that on this day J-Hope from BTS became the first Korean headliner of the festival.

Secondly, the festival had the record highest ticket sales in past 31 years. Thirdly, this day might be remembered as the day when fans took the stage and became the star of the show effortlessly.

Erica Banks during her performance while performing her hit track ‘Buss it’ brought in a bunch of ARMYs on stage.

To the enthusiasm of a boisterous crowd, the ARMYs were throwing it back!

Soon after the performance, the videos went viral. Erica herself took to her twitter and shared her happiness at the amount of exposure her performance got, she also thanked ARMY’s.

BTS ARMYs surely have learned from BTS boys how to get the party turned up like crazy!