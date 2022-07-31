Prince Harry wanted Kate Middleton to be ‘friendlier’ to Meghan Markle

file footage

Prince Harry reportedly once told his brother Prince William that his wife Kate Middleton could be ‘friendlier’ to Meghan Markle, Tom Bower’s explosive book relates.

The Mirror reported that just before heading off to an official tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2018, Prince Harry told William that ‘Kate should be friendlier’ to his wife Meghan.

“Members of their family, said Harry, were not showing her (Meghan) sufficient support, respect, or friendship,” Bower wrote in his book.

He added: “Meghan, Harry believed, should be just as appreciated as their mother (Princess Diana).”

Bower then shared that William’s reaction to his brother’s demand was less than ideal, saying: “William’s reply was not sympathetic.”

It is now well-known that the royal brothers’ rift started sometime later in 2018 just months after Harry’s wedding to Meghan and still endures, even more so after Harry and Meghan left the UK and relocated to the US after stepping down as senior royals in 2020.



