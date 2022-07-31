Taylor Swift issues statement on jet usage

Taylor Swift has issued a statement through her spokesperson after she was criticized over use of her private jet.
The Singer came under fire online after a study, conducted by digital marketing firm Yard, revealed that flights by her private jet have emitted 8,293.54 metric tons of carbon in the last seven months alone.
The study shared that's "1,184.8 times more than the average person's total annual emissions."
According Taylor's spokesperson her "jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals."
The spokesperson said that "To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect."
The study further said that Taylor's plane has taken 170 trips and racked up over 22,923 minutes in air since the beginning of this year, which is the equivalent of almost 16 days.
