BTS pokes fun at J-hope's latest picture with IU

On July 29, BTS’s J-hope took to Instagram and posted a picture with Popular Korean music artist IU. The post drew BTS's Jin's sarcastic comment to which J-hope replied in a similar manner.

Recently, J-hope made a guest appearance on IU’s YouTube content series IU’S Palette. The rapper spoke about his latest album Jack In The Box.



The caption of J-hope's post read "Thank you noona (sister)."

In the comments section, BTS’s Jin quipped, “Wow, it's a celebrity.”

BTS’s J-hope gave a humorous response which said, "Wow, it's the most handsome celebrity that I know."



J-hope appeared in one of the recent episodes of IU's series, wearing white, while IU also matched with him.

IU and J-hope sang songs from each others’ albums. IU sang the powerful vocal portion of J-hope’s Equal Sign and Safety Zone while J-hope delivered the rap verses. They also performed a song Pierrot Laughs At Us from IU’s 2014 album A flower bookmark, both of them synced and danced to the beats.

IU also posted on social media a video of both of them performing Equal Sign.





Alongside the on-going YouTube series, IU is also gearing up for her concert at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium, the first female Korean musician to headline a concert there, whereas J-hope will be performing at Lollapalooza.