 
close
Friday July 29, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Katy Perry exudes glamour in orange maxi skirt and purple bodysuit

Katy Perry serves a drop-dead gorgeous look in an orange maxi skirt and purple bodysuit as she attended event at HEIMAT in Los Angeles

By Web Desk
July 29, 2022

Katy Perry stunned onlookers as she put on a stylish display in an orange maxi skirt and a purple Bardot on Thursday.

The Roar crooner, 37, grabbed massive limelight for her outfit during a pop-up Mob De Soi event at HEIMAT in Los Angeles.

Katy added inches to her frame with a pair of strappy heels and accessorised with chunky colourful jewellery which complemented the star’s perfectly maintained figure.

Katy Perry exudes glamour in orange maxi skirt and purple bodysuit

The beauty flashed her killer smile while opting for a glam makeup look and scraping her brunette locks back in a bun.

Katy also posed for a sizzling snap with the co-founder of De Soi's non-alcoholic aperitif line.

Katy Perry exudes glamour in orange maxi skirt and purple bodysuit

Speaking about her new non-alcoholic drink, Katy said: 'De Soi is French and stands for pleasure with restraint. If you’re a matriarch, like so many of us are, it’s a delicate balance juggling all the spinning plates. 