Katy Perry exudes glamour in orange maxi skirt and purple bodysuit

Katy Perry stunned onlookers as she put on a stylish display in an orange maxi skirt and a purple Bardot on Thursday.
The Roar crooner, 37, grabbed massive limelight for her outfit during a pop-up Mob De Soi event at HEIMAT in Los Angeles.
Katy added inches to her frame with a pair of strappy heels and accessorised with chunky colourful jewellery which complemented the star’s perfectly maintained figure.
The beauty flashed her killer smile while opting for a glam makeup look and scraping her brunette locks back in a bun.
Katy also posed for a sizzling snap with the co-founder of De Soi's non-alcoholic aperitif line.
Speaking about her new non-alcoholic drink, Katy said: 'De Soi is French and stands for pleasure with restraint. If you’re a matriarch, like so many of us are, it’s a delicate balance juggling all the spinning plates.
