Bob Odenkirk thanks fans on first anniversary of his near-death health scare

File footage

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk reflected on the life-changing experience of his life as he thanked fans for the goodwill a year after his scary heart attack.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the former Breaking Bad star, 59, penned a moving note saying, "A Thank You to you, whoever you are. A year ago today I briefly flirted with 'quietus' and this elicited a wave of goodwill and warmth towards me."

Odenkirk continued, "I will forever feel unworthy of it. I will also always be appreciative and look to pass it on. Thank you. No reply necessary."

In July 2021, Odenkirk, who stars as Saul Goodman, collapsed while filming the eighth episode, Point and Shoot of the sixth and final season of the Breaking Bad prequel.

In an interview with NPR, Odenkirk also revealed that he came out energetic towards life after the health scare saying, ‘like I was born again.”

“It made it even easier, much easier to be in the moment of looking at the world almost like you just woke up and don’t remember anything. My wife straggled in after a day of not sleeping and getting phone calls and having a private jet that Sony was so good to send to get her in New York. And she came into the hospital room and I popped up after surgery that morning going, ‘Let’s go to work!'”



