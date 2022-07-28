Prince Harry to take up late Prince Philip’s adored royal role?

file footage

Prince Harry seems to be in line to take up one of his late grandfather Prince Philip’s much-adored royal role, which was more of a hobby, reported Woman and Home magazine.

According to the publication, the late Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away in April 2021 at the ripe age of 99, had a beloved penchant for cooking and was especially a barbecue aficionado.

Prince Philip’s rather surprising role as the family barbecue head was revealed in a BBC documentary about Prince Philip last year, in which royal family members, including Prince William and Charles, shed light on the Duke of Edinburgh’s love for outdoor cooking.

As per Prince William: “Every barbecue that I’ve ever been on the Duke of Edinburgh has been there cooking. We go on barbecues, and there’s no chef, there’s no-one else.”

Prince Charles also added that his father “adored barbecuing and was brilliant at it.”

Now, since the demise of Philip, it is though that the mantle of barbecuing could be taken up by Prince Harry, who had a special outdoor cooking area installed at his UK home, Frogmore Cottage, when he lived there with his wife Meghan Markle.

As per reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had an outdoor entertainment space added to their cottage, with a complete hand-built BBQ to go with it.

“As part of the large-scale development of Frogmore Cottage, it was suggested that the Duke and Duchess wanted a cosy outdoor area where they could entertain guests and allow them to relax. The area includes a new patio deck with hand built outdoor BBQ,” a source had revealed at the time.