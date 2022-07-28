Prince Harry ‘almost left’ Meghan Markle due to ‘negative publicity’

Prince Harry reportedly contemplated ‘leaving’ Meghan Markle due to the negative publicity surrounding them

Prince Harry reportedly contemplated ‘leaving’ Meghan Markle and not marrying her due to the negative publicity surrounding their engagement, reported Heat magazine.

Talking about the couple’s first meeting and how they hit it off, a source told the outlet that Prince Harry knew Meghan was ‘the one’ when he first met her on a blind date set up by their mutual friends.

“Harry knew he wanted to marry Meghan as soon as he met her,” the insider claimed.

However, once news of them being together became public, the now-Duke and Duchess of Sussex were subjected to intense scrutiny, with media digging up Meghan’s past, her work, and details about her family.

As per the source, this is when Prince Harry started to worry about Meghan. “When their relationship became public, he was disgusted at the scrutiny she faced,” said the insider.

The source added: “He was worried she would leave him and even had thoughts of walking away himself so Meghan could have a normal life away from the pressure, he felt so guilty.”

“He'd seen other girlfriends crumble before and didn't want the same to happen to Meghan. But neither of them wanted that and they've chosen instead to do things on their terms. Falling in love is the best thing that's happened to both of them,” the insider concluded.