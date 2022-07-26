Courteney Cox posts sweet tribute for boyfriend Johnny McDaid's birthday

The Friends star wrote her longtime boyfriend, Johnny McDaid, a sweet message for his 46th birthday

As Snow Patrol rocker Johnny McDaid turned 46 on Sunday, his ladylove Courteney Cox shared a sweet tribute for him on Instagram.

In her sweet birthday message, Cox included a carousel of photos taken over the course of their relationship, including a photo of them laying in bed together and a few with their friend, Ed Sheeran.





"Happy birthday to my multitalented Johnny!" the 58-year-old actress captioned the post. "He may be getting older (kinda) but watching him play never does."

"I love you J," she added at the end of her message.

Cox has been dating McDaid since 2013. The couple was introduced by Sheeran, 31, who is a mutual friend of the pair.

Cox and McDaid got engaged after nine months together, but they later called off their engagement in late 2015. The two then reconciled in 2016.