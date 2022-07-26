‘Too late’ for Prince Harry and Prince William to ‘reconcile’, says author

file footage

Royal author Tom Bower believes it is ‘too late’ for Prince Harry and Prince William to reconcile now, especially with Meghan Markle’s tendency to ‘victimise’ herself, reported OK! Magazine.

The author of the explosive new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, sat down for a chat with OK! Magazine about Harry and Meghan’s ongoing rift with the royal family, and weighed in especially on Harry’s feud with his elder brother, William.

Bower claimed that Harry and William’s rift was ignited when William told Harry to take things slow with Meghan ahead of their royal wedding in 2018.

He added that soon after Harry and Meghan’s wedding, “Relations between the four (Harry, Meghan, Kate and William) had broken down.”

Bower explained: “At the heart of their divergence was Meghan’s unwillingness to be part of a team. There was no intimacy.”

He also said that ‘it is too late’ for the royal brothers to reconcile’ primarily because of ‘Meghan’s tendency to play the victim.’



