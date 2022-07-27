Girls' Generation officially announces comeback: Report

Girls’ Generation confirmed the release date of their comeback studio album ‘Forever 1'

Girls' Generation officially announced details about their eagerly awaited comeback album!

As per reports, the K-pop girl group is set to release their seventh album, FOREVER 1, on August 8.

Girls' Generation also unveiled the teaser for their forthcoming comeback along with the release announcement.

In celebration of the 15th anniversary of their debut, FOREVER 1 is the first full-group comeback by Girls' Generation in five years.

The group's impending reunion was initially hinted at back in May when the group revealed that they would be coming back to mark their 15th anniversary with a new album.

In August 2007, Girls' Generation made their debut with the well-known song Into the New World. Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, YoonA, and Seohyun are the group's of eight current members.

Since the release of their 2017 album, the members have been interacting with fans through a variety of solo activities.