Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to keep royal family drama ‘to themselves’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised by Sharon Osbourne to keep their Royal Family drama to themselves, reported The Daily Record.



Sharon’s comments came during a chat with vocal Sussex critic Piers Morgan on his show Piers Morgan Uncensored, where she said that the royal couple seem lost since moving to the US and that she doesn’t agree with them airing their family dirty laundry.

“I just don't - I haven't from day one been into the fact that talking about private things that went on in the Royal Family when they were a part of it,” Sharon said.

She added: “And the thing is it's just their point of view, we haven't had the other point of view.”

“And it's like don't bring it to the public, no one wants to know about it, every family has problems, keep it to yourself,” Sharon further said, before advising both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to “keep some things to themselves”.