Jennifer Garner’s heartwarming reaction to Ben Affleck, JLo nuptial revealed

File Footage

Jennifer Garner welcomed her ex husband's new wife Jennifer Lopez into their family with a warm heart following their Las Vegas wedding.

An insider spilled to Hollywood Life that the Adam Project star sent a beautiful bouquet of flowers to congratulate the newlyweds which left the JLo feeling “really touched.”

“[J.Lo] thinks it is great that Jen and Ben are still so close,” the source told the outlet about the platonic relationship the Gone Girl actor maintained with his ex-wife while raising their three kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

“Jen welcomed J.Lo into their family, officially, after they got married,” the insider said before adding that Garner thinks Lopez “is such a great influence on Ben and all that Jen has ever wanted was for him to be healthy, happy, and sober so that he can be there for his children.”

“He is all those things now, and Jen truly believes that the two of them were meant to be together,” the source revealed.

“Jen respects J.Lo as a woman and as a mother. She appreciates how J.Lo looks after her children the same way she looks after her own.”

Another source close to Garner told the publication that she’s “happy for Affleck,” adding, “It’s obvious that he’s very happy, and that’s all she wants for them.”

The insider continued: “This relationship has been very stabilizing for him, and that’s a huge weight off Jen’s shoulders because she doesn’t have to worry about Ben anymore. He’s on track and taking care of himself.”

“It’s a relief to her that he’s chosen a partner that’s a totally positive influence with great family values. Jen’s very polite and was quick to send her well wishes, she’s truly happy for them,” the insider said.

Affleck and Garner started dating in 2004 after he called off his first engagement with Lopez. The two tied the knot in 2005.

However, the former couple called it quits after spending 10 years together in 2015 while their divorce was finalized in 2018.

The 49-year-old actor then reconciled with Lopez, who is mother to Emme and Maximilian, in 2021 and the duo got engaged earlier this year before finally exchanging vows in Los Angeles last week.