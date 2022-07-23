How much does Daniel Radcliff make annually? Check Harry Potter star's whopping net worth

Daniel Radcliff was a part of the Harry Potter film franchise, securing the role for over 10 years. Now as they have ended he has spent more than half of his acting career doing other roles away from the wizarding world.



The 11-year-old reportedly earned $1million (£830,000) for the first film, which became a resounding success across the world.

Radcliffe’s earnings would grow as the franchise continued. In total, the Harry Potter franchise earned Radcliffe $82million (£68million) alone. With it becoming one of the highest-grossing film franchises, placing in the leagues of Star Wars and Marvel.

Impressively he has current net worth of $110million (£91million) and is growing by $15million (£12million) every year, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

After Harry Potter ended Radcliffe would return to stage and screen with countless roles adding to his income alongside royalties from his child wizard role.

Additionally, the actor’s parents set up his firm Gilmore Jacobs in 2000 although they have highlighted that the money it generates is purely for Radcliffe.

The company was worth £89.2million (£74million) at the end of last year according to the Daily Mail. This includes millions worth of investment properties, fixed assets and short-term investments.

Despite his incredible earnings, Radcliffe has rarely splurged on expensive and ludicrous purchases like others of the same net worth.