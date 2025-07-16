Chris Pratt's rare reflections on stepparenting

Chris Pratt has recently shared rare reflections on stepparenting challenges in a new interview.

The Garfield actor revealed that stepparenting is a “tough job” during an appearance on latest episode of Parenting & You with Dr. Shefali podcast alongside his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt.

Chris believed that parenting is a bit like “mo-cap” acting because in the end “you don’t get the credit you deserve”.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor explained that those children struggle a lot whose parents are no longer together.

Calling themselves “children of divorce,” Chris noted that a parent is trying to create structure and even holding them “accountable” even though they are not a “biological child” it could “feel thankless” most of the times.

However, the Jurassic World actor added, “It’s a really important job.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Chris opened up that his current wife hired a stepparenting coach when they got serious.

“I got that right when we got engaged… It's been incredibly helpful for me and also just understanding my role as a stepparent,” mentioned Katherine.

Chris’ wife pointed out that stepparenting is “extra confusing because you aren't a parent, you're not a nanny, you're not an assistant”.

“You have responsibilities in all of those areas but you're not either of them,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Chris shares 12-year-old son with former wife Anna Faris. He is also a father to three children, whom he shares with Katherine.