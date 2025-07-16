Jennifer Lopez disappoints her fans as she receives scathing criticism

Jennifer Lopez's language choice sparks controversy at Spanish concert
Jennifer Lopez, known for her captivating stage presence, recently faced criticism for communicating in English during her concert in Malaga, Spain.
Despite being fluent in Spanish, the singer and actor chose to address her audience in English, sparking frustration among attendees.
The concert, which kicked off with her hit song On the Floor, saw Lopez speaking to the crowd in English, prompting some fans to shout out for her to speak in Spanish. "Here you come to speak Spanish!" one fan near the stage exclaimed.
However, the Dance Again crooner did not adjust her language choice, leaving some audience members feeling disconnected.
The backlash didn't stop at the concert venue. Social media platforms were flooded with criticism, with many users expressing disappointment that Lopez didn't speak in Spanish.
"He addresses the audience in English when he knows how to do it perfectly well in Spanish," one user commented, echoing the sentiments of many fans.
This incident isn't the first time Lopez has sparked controversy with her language choice. As a Latina artist, her decision to speak in English to a Spanish audience has raised questions about her connection to her roots and her audience.
Hollywood left in shock as police dubs tragic incident as double homicide
Christian Bale spotted with wife Sibi Blazic and son at daughter’s fashion show in rare outing
Anne-Marie opens up about struggling with anxiety after giving birth
‘Oh, the Places You'll Go’ movie stars Ariana Grande, Josh Gad in lead role
Alicia Keys and 14-year-old son Egypt posed together in cute snaps in outing
Emma Watson is expected at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court tomorrow
Nicola Peltz to star in ‘Pretty Ugly’ amid ongoing family tensions
Demi Moore share sweet details of hangout with grand-daughter Louetta