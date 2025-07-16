Emmy Awards 2025: 'Severance', 'White Lotus' take the lead

The Television Academy is set to announce the nominees for the 77th Emmy Awards on Tuesday, recognising the best in television programming from June 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025.

Actors Brenda Song and Harvey Guillén will present the nominees, with some categories announced on CBS Mornings and the rest revealed on the Emmy's YouTube channel.

The 77th Emmy Awards will take place on September 14 at 8 p.m. ET, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze.

The ceremony will celebrate outstanding achievements in television, honoring the best shows, actors, and creators of the past year.

Here is the complete list of shows, actors honoured by Emmys this year:

Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Talk Series

The Daily Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Adolescence

The Penguin

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Dying for Sex

Black Mirror

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody -Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen -The Studio

Jason Segel -Shrinking

Martin Short -Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White -The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown -Paradise

Gary Oldman -Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal -The Last of Us

Adam Scott -Severance

Noah Wyle -The Pitt

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Stephen Graham -Adolescence

Colin Farrell -The Penguin

Cooper Koch -Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Brian Tyree Henry -Dope Thief

Jake Gyllenhaal -Presumed Innocent

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart -Hacks

Quinta Brunson -Abbott Elementary

Kristen Bell -Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri -The Bear

Uzo Aduba -The Residence

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates -Matlock

Sharon Horgan -Bad Sisters

Britt Lower -Severance

Bella Ramsey -The Last of Us

Keri Russell -The Diplomat

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett -Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy -Sirens

Rashida Jones -Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti -The Penguin

Michelle Williams -Dying for Sex

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz -The Studio

Colman Domingo -The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford -Shrinking

Jeff Hiller -Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach -The Bear

Michael Urie -Shrinking

Bowen Yang -Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Zach Cherry -Severance

Walton Goggins -The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs -The White Lotus

James Marsden -Paradise

Sam Rockwell -The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman -Severance

John Turturro -Severance

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Javier Bardem -Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp -Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper -Adolescence

Rob Delaney -Dying For Sex

Peter Sarsgaard -Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters -Adolescence

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas -The Bear

Hannah Einbinder -Hacks

Kathryn Hahn -The Studio

Janelle James -Abbott Elementary

Catherine O'Hara -The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph -Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams -Shrinking

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette -Severance

Carrie Coon -The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa -The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson -Paradise

Parker Posey -The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell -The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood -The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie