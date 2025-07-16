 
Wednesday July 16, 2025
Find out complete list of Emmy nominations for 2025 and further details of the ceremony

By TN Web Desk
July 16, 2025
Emmy Awards 2025: 'Severance', 'White Lotus' take the lead

The Television Academy is set to announce the nominees for the 77th Emmy Awards on Tuesday, recognising the best in television programming from June 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025. 

Actors Brenda Song and Harvey Guillén will present the nominees, with some categories announced on CBS Mornings and the rest revealed on the Emmy's YouTube channel.

The 77th Emmy Awards will take place on September 14 at 8 p.m. ET, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze. 

The ceremony will celebrate outstanding achievements in television, honoring the best shows, actors, and creators of the past year.

Here is the complete list of shows, actors honoured by Emmys this year:

Reality Competition Program

  • The Amazing Race
  • RuPaul's Drag Race
  • Survivor
  • Top Chef
  • The Traitors
  • Talk Series
  • The Daily Show
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Outstanding Comedy Series

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Shrinking
  • The Studio
  • What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Drama Series

  • Andor
  • The Diplomat
  • The Last of Us
  • Paradise
  • The Pitt
  • Severance
  • Slow Horses
  • The White Lotus

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

  • Adolescence
  • The Penguin
  • Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • Dying for Sex
  • Black Mirror

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Adam Brody -Nobody Wants This
  • Seth Rogen -The Studio
  • Jason Segel -Shrinking
  • Martin Short -Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White -The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

  • Sterling K. Brown -Paradise
  • Gary Oldman -Slow Horses
  • Pedro Pascal -The Last of Us
  • Adam Scott -Severance
  • Noah Wyle -The Pitt

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Stephen Graham -Adolescence
  • Colin Farrell -The Penguin
  • Cooper Koch -Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • Brian Tyree Henry -Dope Thief
  • Jake Gyllenhaal -Presumed Innocent

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Jean Smart -Hacks
  • Quinta Brunson -Abbott Elementary
  • Kristen Bell -Nobody Wants This
  • Ayo Edebiri -The Bear
  • Uzo Aduba -The Residence

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

  • Kathy Bates -Matlock
  • Sharon Horgan -Bad Sisters
  • Britt Lower -Severance
  • Bella Ramsey -The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell -The Diplomat

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Cate Blanchett -Disclaimer
  • Meghann Fahy -Sirens
  • Rashida Jones -Black Mirror
  • Cristin Milioti -The Penguin
  • Michelle Williams -Dying for Sex

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Ike Barinholtz -The Studio
  • Colman Domingo -The Four Seasons
  • Harrison Ford -Shrinking
  • Jeff Hiller -Somebody Somewhere
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach -The Bear
  • Michael Urie -Shrinking
  • Bowen Yang -Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

  • Zach Cherry -Severance
  • Walton Goggins -The White Lotus
  • Jason Isaacs -The White Lotus
  • James Marsden -Paradise
  • Sam Rockwell -The White Lotus
  • Tramell Tillman -Severance
  • John Turturro -Severance

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Javier Bardem -Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
  • Bill Camp -Presumed Innocent
  • Owen Cooper -Adolescence
  • Rob Delaney -Dying For Sex
  • Peter Sarsgaard -Presumed Innocent
  • Ashley Walters -Adolescence

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Liza Colón-Zayas -The Bear
  • Hannah Einbinder -Hacks
  • Kathryn Hahn -The Studio
  • Janelle James -Abbott Elementary
  • Catherine O'Hara -The Studio
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph -Abbott Elementary
  • Jessica Williams -Shrinking

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

  • Patricia Arquette -Severance
  • Carrie Coon -The White Lotus
  • Katherine LaNasa -The Pitt
  • Julianne Nicholson -Paradise
  • Parker Posey -The White Lotus
  • Natasha Rothwell -The White Lotus
  • Aimee Lou Wood -The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Erin Doherty -Adolescence
  • Ruth Negga -Presumed Innocent
  • Deirdre O'Connell -The Penguin
  • Chloë Sevigny -Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
  • Jenny Slate -Dying For Sex
  • Christine Tremarco -Adolescence