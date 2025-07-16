Emmy Awards 2025: 'Severance', 'White Lotus' take the lead

Find out complete list of Emmy nominations for 2025 and further details of the ceremony
The Television Academy is set to announce the nominees for the 77th Emmy Awards on Tuesday, recognising the best in television programming from June 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025.
Actors Brenda Song and Harvey Guillén will present the nominees, with some categories announced on CBS Mornings and the rest revealed on the Emmy's YouTube channel.
The 77th Emmy Awards will take place on September 14 at 8 p.m. ET, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze.
The ceremony will celebrate outstanding achievements in television, honoring the best shows, actors, and creators of the past year.
Here is the complete list of shows, actors honoured by Emmys this year:
Reality Competition Program
Outstanding Comedy Series
Outstanding Drama Series
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Alicia Keys and 14-year-old son Egypt posed together in cute snaps in outing
Emma Watson is expected at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court tomorrow
Nicola Peltz to star in ‘Pretty Ugly’ amid ongoing family tensions
Demi Moore share sweet details of hangout with grand-daughter Louetta
Roseanne alum John Goodman show off drastic weight loss
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are among the close friends and family invited to the intimate nuptials