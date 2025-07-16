Angelina Jolie seen with son Knox Jolie-Pitt in rare outing

Angelina Jolie, 50, was spotted cheering on her son Knox Jolie-Pitt, 17, at a Muay Thai tournament in Morro Bay, California, on July 12.

The event coincided with Knox's birthday, as he and his twin sister Vivienne celebrated their 17th birthday on the same day.

In a photo shared by an employee, Angelina was seen dressed in a full black outfit, complete with sunglasses, keeping a low profile while supporting her son.

Knox emerged victorious in the competition, making the day even more special for the mother-son duo.

This isn't the first time the Magnificent star has been seen with Knox in public recently.

In November 2023, she made a rare appearance with him at the Governors Awards, marking their first red carpet appearance together in three years.