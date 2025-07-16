Selena Gomez wedding date revealed: Taylor Swift set to make grand appearance

As the summer draws to a close, anticipation builds for a highly anticipated celebrity wedding: that of singer Selena Gomez and music producer Benny Blanco.

The couple, who announced their engagement last December after more than a year of dating, are reportedly set to tie the knot in a "relaxed" but "amazing" two-day event this September in the picturesque Montecito, Santa Barbara County, California.

While rumours of a wedding between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continue to swirl as Kelce prepares for his 13th season with the Kansas City Chiefs, it's actually Selena and Benny's upcoming nuptials where their names are being prominently mentioned.

Swift, a steadfast friend of Gomez for over 15 years, is expected to attend alongside the Chiefs' tight end.

Sources close to the couple have revealed to the Daily Mail that invitations for the intimate celebration have already been extended to their closest friends and family.

A notable detail from the invitations is the instruction for all guests to bring overnight bags, suggesting a prolonged celebration for the Who Says singer and Blanco.

"Everyone invited has been asked to bring overnight bags to stay for the weekend," the insider disclosed.

The guest list promises to be a star-studded affair beyond just the presence of the 14-time Grammy winner and Kelce.

Selena's co-stars from Only Murders In The Building, including Steve Martin and Martin Short, are anticipated to be among those witnessing the couple exchange vows.

Additionally, the music director's circle of friends, which includes several music superstars he has collaborated with, will also be in attendance, adding to the list of prominent figures at the ceremony.

This exciting news follows Blanco's recent lighthearted comment to Jake Shane, where he remarked on their need to "relax" due to their demanding schedules.

Interestingly, this isn't the first instance of the couple subtly diverting attention before major personal announcements. Prior to the release of her latest album, Gomez had openly spoken about taking a break from music.

Moreover, reports indicate that Selena and Blanco have faced some challenges in accommodating Taylor Swift's packed schedule.

"She wants her to attend and would love for her to go with Travis," a source shared, highlighting the deep bond between the two friends.

Whether the Gomez-Blanco wedding will necessitate any adjustments to their demanding professional lives remains to be seen, but for now, all eyes are on Montecito as the couple prepares to say "I do."