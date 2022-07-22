Prince Harry's 'unsmiling expression' at UN is key indicator of his discomfort

Prince Harry's body language ahead of his keynote speech at the United Nations on Nelson Mandela day reflected a sign fans don’t want to see, claimed an expert.

Judi James told The Sun that the Duke of Sussex displayed exhibiting signs of "high-level nervousness and tension".

"A much calmer and more poised Meghan went into firm parental mode, using a correctional gesture to ensure reassurance after Harry appeared to dismiss or shrug off her hand clasp,” she explained.

Harry’s ‘unsmiling expression’ also indicated that the same as he “only smiles here as a social commitment when someone talks to him or when he is congratulated after his speech.”

The expert continued, “At one point Harry shimmies slightly in his seat which looks like a gesture to attempt to re-boot his inner confidence."