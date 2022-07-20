Was there something wrong between Harry and Meghan at UN event?

Prince Harry might have risen to global stage with his recent speech at the UN, but it wasn't enough to stop his critics in the UK from attacking him and his wife.

Reacting to Prince Harry's speech at the United Nations, a royal expert said "Prince Harry looks so unhappy...as if the world is coming to an end."

Angela Levin also retweeted a closeup of hand gestures between the the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with caption "Something is very wrong here".

The clip of which authenticity was not verified seemed to suggest that the Duke of Sussex was mad at his wife who was trying to pacify him at the event.



