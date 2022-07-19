Prince Charles says he’s ‘coming towards end’, ready for William to take over

file footage

Prince Charles is ready for his son, Prince William, to take over the Duchy of Cornwall from him once he graduates to being the monarch, saying at a recent engagement that he is ‘coming towards the end’ of his own time as the Duke of Cornwall, reported Newsweek.



Charles’ comments came during a garden party to mark his 70th anniversary as the Duke of Cornwall, where he said: “I have paid innumerable visits to Duchy farms which I have seen evolve over the generation.”

“Having started with the grandfathers 53 years ago, I am now coming towards the end of my time with the grandsons and granddaughters,” he added.

The Prince of Wales further said: “I cannot help but feel the most overwhelming gratitude for all those who have gone before us and whose careful and devoted stewardship has bequeathed to us the Duchy which it has been my privilege to serve for these seventy years.”

“Now, as I find myself in the somewhat unnerving position of being the longest serving Duke since 1337, I can only hope that the changes I have made mean it will be in even better shape for those who come after me.”

It is presumed that he means Prince William when he refers to ‘those who come after’ him, as per Newsweek.

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Charles is poised to become the King once the reign of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, 96, ends, and he has been preparing for the role by taking up the mantle at events that the Queen can’t attend owing to growing health concerns.