Shakira lashes out at media persons for mobbing her car

Shakira lashed out at media persons for harassing her as they surrounded her car as per recent reports.
The Waka Waka singer lashed out at the press when they mobbed her vehicle on her day out as revealed by Socialite according to report published by Marca.
The mother of two recorded the press, who gathered around her car, confronting them for their unethical behavior.
The singer has been in the news since she announced her break up from former partner Gerard Pique after spending 12 years together.
Shakira has since been fighting with the sports star over her kids’ custody as it was reported that she wanted to move to Miami with them but Pique refused to grant her the permission.
The Colombian singer even offered to take full financial responsibility of the couple’s kids, Sasha and Milan, along with fully financed trips to Florida for Barcelona player.
Shakira even offered to cover 20% Pique’s debt - some $2.5 million - that he has run up due to legal issues in Spain but Pique turned down the deal.
Meanwhile, it was reported that Pique’s team is working on a counter proposal and would present it to the singer in few days.
The rumor was that Drake was arrested on weed-related charges while partying at a Swedish club this past week
Jennifer Garner's ex-husband Ben Affleck took wedding vows with Jennifer Lopez
Prince Harry and Queen’s meeting took place after the Duke had asked the monarch’s advisers if he and Meghan...
Maralee Nichols has disclosed that Tristan Thompson was not paying child support
Meghan Markle was recently accused of being unfriendly with Prince Harry’s friends
Jennifer Lopez ties the knot with beau Ben Affleck in low-key Las Vegas wedding