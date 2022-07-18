Meghan Markle ‘manipulated’ media with demands ‘they do the expected’

Meghan Markle blasted for making the editor of her magazine article feel ‘manipulated’.

Tom Bower, royal author, and biographer made this claim in his new book release.

One of the areas discussed featured Meghan Markle’s 2017 article with Vanity Fair which headlined her romance with the Suits star.

It featured a tag line ‘She’s just wild about Harry’ and discussed Meghan’s romantic links more so than her acting or philanthropic work.

The editor for the piece, Kashner, later spoke of the experience working with the royal and claimed, “She complained because she wasn’t presented in the way she wanted. She demanded that the media do what she expects. I felt manipulated.”

While describing the emotions that accompanied its release, Mr Bower’s book featured a spread about the entire conversation that went down between the editor and Meghan.

According to a report by Express, it read, “After lunch, she kicked off her shoes. Tucking her legs on to the seat, Meghan visibly relaxed and, to Kashner, appeared sexy. This was the moment to pry.”

“‘Tell me about Harry,’ said Kashner, not expecting an answer. ‘We’re a couple. We’re in love,’ Meghan replied into the recording device.”

“Clearly prepared, she balked when asked, ‘What does love mean?’ Instead, she asked Kashner about his marriage.”

“Eventually she uttered, ‘I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. I love a great love story.’

“Bullseye. Kashner was quietly elated. Tellingly, she added: ‘I’ve never defined myself by my relationship.’ She was an independent woman who would not be defined by her relationship with Harry.”