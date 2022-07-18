Prince Charles, Camilla ‘need joint reign’ with William, Kate to ‘avoid problems’

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla reportedly require the aid of Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton to make their ‘reign’ possible.

Royal expert and author Richard Eden addressed the potential issues that may emerge if Prince Charles chooses to reign alone.

In an interview with Palace Confidential, on MailPlus Mr Eden was quoted saying, "The problem for the Royal Family is just not very interested.”

“The public just isn't very interested in Charles and Camilla and that is a problem,” after all.

Before concluding Mr Eden also added, “For an institution that relies on the public's support, I think that’s a genuine problem and why we will see a sort of joint reign with William and Catherine.”