Travis Scott set to perform at MLB all-star ‘Players Party’ bash, report

File footage

American rapper Travis Scott is all set to deliver an electrifying performance at a VIP party before the MLB All-Star Game, reportedly.

Sources have confirmed to Page Six that the bash will be thrown on Monday by the Major League Baseball Players Association with Michael Rubin and Fanatics.

Multiple players have been calling for the Goosebumps singer, 31, to play the Players Association and Rubin’s Players Party, to be held in downtown Los Angeles, sources told the outlet.

Scott will perform along with previously revealed headliner J Balvin at Dodger Stadium.

The SICKO MODO singer returned to the stage in Miami in May and performed to a small audience for the first time since the Astroworld Festival, where 10 concertgoers — between 9 and 27 years old — were killed in a deadly crowd surge while he performed onstage in November 2021.