Prince Harry believes 'he is actually important' ahead of memoir release: Britons

Prince Harry is warned his memoir sales will flunk as Britons are not interested in reading the book.

While it is conjectured that the Duke of Sussex's upcoming book has been released delayed, Britons are reacting strongly to the rumours, asking the estranged Prince not to release the bombshell book at all.

In a survey conducted by Express.co.uk, readers noted: “I wouldn't read it if it was gifted to me.”

And USALady said: “Harry and Meghan believe they are actually important and their personal views matter.

“They should close their mouths and go find the privacy they claimed they wanted.”

Meanwhile, a royal insider told The Sun last week: “If this book’s coming out this year as originally planned it should be in the publisher’s marketing and promotional list — unless they’re planning a surprise or there’s been a delay. Its omission has raised lots of eyebrows in royal circles.”



A spokeswoman for Harry's publisher, said: “We don’t put every book on the list so there is nothing to be extrapolated from that.”