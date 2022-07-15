Keanu Reeves expresses desire to play THIS character

Keanu Reeves is expressing his desire to play Live-Action Batman.
At Wednesday's L.A. premiere of DC League of Super-Pets, in which Reeves, 57, voices Batman, the actor told Extra how much he enjoyed stepping into the role — even if just briefly.
"I love Batman as a character and I love him in the comic books, the films, so to get the opportunity to voice — to play — Batman was awesome," he said.
Though fans will only hear Reeve's voice as the caped crusader in the upcoming animated film, the actor said stepping into the role in a live-action film has "always been a dream."
"But there's … Pattinson's got Batman right now and he's doing awesome, so maybe down the road," he said referring to Batman's latest live-action film, The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson. "Maybe when they need an older Batman."
