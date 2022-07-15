Kim Kardashian sets temperature soaring in black leather outfit, see pictures

Supermodel Kim Kardashian often surprises fans with her stunning sartorial statements. However, the glam diva’s latest outfit choice has left many of her admirers confused.

The SKIMS founder, 41, who was enjoying a beach vacay with her four kids in Turks and Caicos, arrived back in New York City on Wednesday.

She was clicked out and about in Manhattan wearing a heavy black leather jacket and a pair of her favorite Balenciaga ‘pantashoes,’ with not a single bead of sweat on her brow.

While the temperatures soared to over 90 degrees in the city, The Kardashian alum remained committed to her climate-defying fashion choice.

The same day, Kim Kardashian was snapped sporting a Balenciaga tracksuit jacket and pants and managed to keep her calm.