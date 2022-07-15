Why Queen Elizabeth ‘prefers’ Windsor Castle?

British Queen Elizabeth II never really liked Buckingham Palace, that remains the central headquarters of the royal family.



Royal podcast Palace Intrigue host Mark Francis says, ‘The Queen never really like Buckingham Palace and is much happier now at Windsor Castle.

Speaking on the podcast, Mark Francis, quoted Darren McGrady who worked for the royal family for over 15 years as saying “She’s never really liked the palace, it’s always been the office to the Queen".

"The Queen would always be whizzing off back to Windsor Castle, she can’t wait to get back there.”

The Express UK reported, quoting Mark Francis as saying, "She loves it there, so it’s no surprise she’s moved there permanently."

According to media reports earlier this year, Queen Elizabeth has permanently moved to Windsor Castle.