Sushmita Sen finds new lover

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen has sent her fans into a frenzy as she has found a new lover.



Former IPL chairman Lalit Kumar Modi on Thursday confirmed he is dating the Biwi No.1 actress.

Lalit Kumar Modi, who founded the Indian Premier League in 2007, took to Twitter to confirm the news.

He tweeted with loved-up photos of Sushmita Sen, “Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon” followed by numerous heart-eyed emoticons.

In another tweet, he clarified, “Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day.”



