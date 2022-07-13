Prince Harry, Meghan Markle gear up for major public appearance together

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to make their way to New York this week for a major public appearance at a United Nations (UN) event, reported The Daily Mail.



As per reports, the Duke of Sussex is due to present a speech to an informal General Assembly meeting at UN on Nelson Mandela Day on July 18.

Confirming the same, a spokesman for the UN told The Mail: “The South African Mission has confirmed the participation of the Duke and the Duchess at Monday’s commemoration.”

According to the outlet, Prince Harry’s speech at the UN is expected to revolve around climate change and world hunger, two causes close to his heart; his non-profit Archewell has earlier partnered with World Central Kitchen during COVID-19 and he also founded eco-travel non-profit Travalyst.

While Prince Harry is scheduled to be the star of the event, his wife, Meghan, is expected to attend the session in support of her husband in what will mark their first joint official appearance at an event after the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last month in the UK.