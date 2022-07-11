Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may rekindle their romance, fans speculate

File footage

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s unexpected divorce was a massive shock to their fans.

However, rumors that Kim and West are rekindling their romance, have started making rounds on the internet.

Recently, The Kardashians star’s fans have noted that the supermodel, who is currently in a serious relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, hasn't been pictured with her beau in weeks.

For the unversed, the former Saturday Night Live star, 28, is currently busy filming comedy feature film Wizards in Australia, whilst the SKIMS founder has been engaged on the other side of the world by taking part in Paris Fashion Week.

Kardashian and Davidson’s relationship, which has been now-termed as long-distance relationship by fans, have fueled rumors that she might rekindle her romance with the Donda star.

According to the Sun, one fan posted online, "Anyone else getting the feeling that Pete being in Australia, Kim jaunting everywhere - that they're on a break?"

Another added, "I know the distance is due to working but [I don't know] I just wonder if this is precursor to 'our schedules are too complicated', 'timing is bad' etc."

Rumors of Kardashian and West’s reunion started making rounds when the pair were clicked together at their eldest child North's basketball game, earlier this month, reported TMZ.