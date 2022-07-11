Elon Musk responds to Twitter court threat amid reports he welcomed twins

Billionaire Elon Musk has responded to Twitter court threat with latest meme after he pulled the plug on his $44 billion deal to buy the microblogging site.



The world’s richest person told the Twitter on Friday he was not buying the company, accusing it of "misleading" statements about the number of fake accounts, a regulatory filing showed.

Following Musk announcement, Twitter says it will sue the Tesla chief to enforce the $44 billion deal to buy the company that the billionaire now wants to abandon.

"The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement," Bret Taylor tweeted. "We are confident we will prevail."

Now, taking to Twitter on Monday Elon Musk taunted the social media site with a meme features a collage of four images of the billionaire laughing uncontrollably, each with a commentary.

The first photo comment reads, “They said I couldn’t buy Twitter,” and the second adds, “Then they wouldn’t disclose bot info.”

The third comment reads, “Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court.”

The final comment says “Now they have to disclose bot info in court.”

Last week, there were also reports that Elon Musk had twins with company exec last year.