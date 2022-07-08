Kendall Jenner fuels reconciliation rumours with Devin Booker

File Footage

Kendall Jenner fuelled rumours that she is back with her boyfriend Devin Booker after sources confirmed that they have parted ways last month.

The supermodel and the NBA player have been spotted not once but several times since reports of their break up made way to the media.

Now, the 26-year-old media personality showered support on her beau after 2K Games announced him as the "NBA 2K23 Cover Athlete."

Jenner shared Booker’s Instagram post of the news captioned, "AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH," on her own story with no caption of her own.

She was also spotted in Los Angeles wearing a t-shirt of Booker's basketball team, Phoenix Suns, on Thursday further fueling the reconciliation rumours.

Earlier, confirming their split, an insider spilled to Entertainment Tonight that Kendall broke up with Booker as she “feels like they're on different paths."

"They have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page," the source revealed.



