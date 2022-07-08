Amber Heard’s legal team attacks ‘not entitled’ Johnny Depp over $16M payout

File Footage

Amber Heard’s attorney has clapped back against Johnny Depp and accused him of “not being entitled” to the court-appointed US$10 million settlement, awarded by the Virginia courtroom.



The motion filed by Ms. Heard’s lawyers has been obtained by Radar.

The motion reads, “There is no evidence of damage to Mr. Depp's reputation caused by Ms. Heard's op-ed.”

“Mr. Depp testified that the damage to his reputation was when Ms. Heard obtained the DVTRO (domestic violence temporary restraining order) on May 27, 2016 - for which he cannot be compensated.”

“This is improper and calls for this Court to set aside the verdict,” it concluded by saying.