Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘demanding proof’ Meghan Markle ‘cant be trusted’

Kate Middleton and Prince William have reportedly demanded proof of trustworthiness from Prince Harry.

This revelation has been made by royal biographer and author Katie Nicholl, in her interview with Entertainment Tonight.

She began the admission by claiming, “I think that does signal not just a busy timetable on the part of the Cambridges but perhaps also a bit of a lack of trust.”



“I do know that William and Kate are very worried that anything they might say or do with the fact that it could end up being leaked to the media. So, I think in the case of really having to prove now that they can be trusted.”